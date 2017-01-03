World Cup winning ex-Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari on walkabout in Derry

There’ve been a number of sightings of World Cup winning former Brazil coach, ‘Big Phil’ Scolari in Derry over recent days.

One individual, who didn’t want to be identified, said she spotted the ex-Portugal and Chelsea boss walking through Ebrington on Monday, wearing his current outfit, Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao FC’s, colours.

There were further sightings on the cityside.

Ethan M Barr, tweeting via his @ethanbarr2 Twitter handle, declared: “Not s****ing anyone here. Big Phil Scolari. The man who’s managed Brazil to be World Cup winners. In Derry’s Richmond Centre.”

There were further sightings in the Sandwich Company while ‘Big Phil’, who won the World Cup with Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos et al. in 2002 in Japan, was also spotted on walkabout in Belfast in the run up to Christmas.