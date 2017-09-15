World Eye Contact experiment to be staged in Derry

People from across the North West are being urged to take part in a global event next week which involves strangers holding eye contact in silence.

Derry will be one of the hosts for the World’s Biggest Eye Contact Experiment 2017, which aims to help promote human re-connection.

The event takes place in Guildhall Square on Saturday, September 23, from 12pm to 2pm.

The project involves strangers coming along and sharing a minute’s eye contact as a way of connecting with strangers in public “to rebuild our sense of shared humanity”.

Similar events will also be taking place in other cities right across the world at the same time. The volunteer organisers of the Derry experiment said that is part of this wider global project co-ordinated by The Liberators International.

A spokesperson for the project said: “Your participation will help create a global video message for peace and human connection.

A video snapshot of a previous event in the US.

“The event is taking place during the UN International Week of Peace, and every country in the world will stand united in eye contact.

“We will share one minute’s eye contact with a stranger in the heart of our cities and towns worldwide.

“Your participation in this global event demonstrates the power of human connection in public. You will be representing your country on this incredible day.

“Our global society has become thirsty for true connection and this experience allows you to be the change you wish to see in the world by creating an authentic, loving and respectful platform for human connection to flourish in public.

“When we feel connected to each other, we feel more peaceful, more open and less alone.”

Anyone is welcome to just turn up on the day and join in the Derry event.