WW1 mural destruction reports treated as ‘hate crime’

Police in Derry have said they are treating a report of criminal damage to a World War One mural in the Fountain area as a “hate crime”.

The PSNI have now launched an appeal for information about the incident outside Cathedral Youth Club, which they said is believed to have occurred overnight into Saturday.

The commemorative murals were painted outside the youth club with support from the Housing Executive in 2016, as part of a re-imaging project.

The murals replaced earlier sectarian graffiti, and were designed to commemorate dozens of local men who fought and died in the Great War.

Speaking on Saturday, Inspector Alison Ferguson said: “Police received a report just before midday that a piece of the artwork, located outside a local youth club in The Fountain, had been destroyed. It’s believed the damage occurred sometime overnight.

“We are treating this as a hate crime, and I would appeal to anyone who was in The Fountain area last night and noticed any suspicious activity in the area, or who knows anything about this incident to contact police at Strand Road on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference 524 18/11/17, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”