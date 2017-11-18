WWI artwork vandalised in suspected hate crime

A WWI artwork in the Fountain has been vandalised in what police are treating us a hate crime.

Police are appealing for information following the reported criminal damage.

Inspector Alison Ferguson said: “Police received a report just before midday that a piece of the artwork, located outside a local youth club in The Fountain, had been destroyed. It’s believed the damage occurred sometime overnight.

"We are treating this as a hate crime, and I would appeal to anyone who was in The Fountain area last night and noticed any suspicious activity in the area , or who knows anything about this incident to contact police at Strand Road on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference 524 18/11/17, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”