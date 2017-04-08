Yacht club invites people to get out and enjoy the Lough

The Lough Foyle Yacht Club is inviting ‘landlubbers’ to get out on one of Ireland’s majestic waterways this summer.

The club’s running a series of taster sessions for yachting novices every Friday night from May 5.

Everyone’s welcome to come along and experience a ‘Taste of Sailing’ with the club on the banks of the Foyle at Culmore Point.

The club said: “The taster sessions start on Friday, May 5, from 7pm until 9pm and continue every Friday right through until September, tide and weather permitting. “The cost is £10 per session or £20 for three sessions payable at the event.

“If you decide to become a member of the club these sessions are free.

“Please bring a wet suit if you have one but if not then wear clothes you don’t mind getting wet plus an old pair of trainers. No jeans. Bring a change of clothing.”

The club want as many people as possible to avail of the sessions, regardless of age or gender, albeit the sessions aren’t suitable for very young children.

“Minimum age is 10 years old. We particularly welcome children and women to our event. All participants must be able to swim. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult,” the club said.

“Meet at Lough Foyle Yacht Club. We are based in Culmore just outside Derry. Take the A2 Culmore Road out of Derry and turn right onto Coney Road just before the Magnet Bar in Culmore. After about half a mile turn right onto Culmore Point and the club is at the end of this road,” it advised.