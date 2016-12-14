Young Film-makers celebrated on screen

It was lights, camera, action as Northern Ireland’s young film makers showcased their talent and creativity.

The Moving Image Arts Showcase, in its 10th year, hit the big screen in style covering everything from ‘on the edge of your seat’ horror films, to laugh out loud comedies, Lego mania, weepies and good old fashioned romance. The audience definitely experienced a rollercoaster of emotions!

Joe Gallagher, Holy Cross College, Strabane.

25 students from across GCSE, AS Level and A Level saw their work screened this week at CCEA’s annual Moving Image Arts Showcase at the Brunswick Cinema, Derry/Londonderry and the Queens Film Theatre (QFT), Belfast.

Joel Simon, Director of Flickerpix Animations was guest speaking at the QFT event, and he had this to say: “Northern Ireland has become something of a hub for the creative industries and it’s an exciting time to be making films and animations here. CCEA’s Moving Image Arts makes it possible for young people to develop their knowledge, creativity and skills in filmmaking. The work I’ve seen today is a testament to the strength of these students’ imaginations, creativity and sheer perseverance, I’m delighted they have the platformto share their stories with us through the medium of film. The subject clearly gives lots of opportunity to actually make films and animations and that experience will prove to be invaluable to anyone wanting to pursue a career in this field.”

CCEA’s CEO Justin Edwards commented: “These events allow us to showcase the best work produced by Moving Image Arts students across Northern Ireland. 2016 is a particularly special anniversary, as we celebrate 10 years of the Moving Image Arts Showcase and the A-Level Qualification. Back in 2004, GCE AS Moving Image Arts was the first ever online assessed A Level in the UK, with 69 students, across seven schools, sitting the examination. Today, we have 610 GCSE students and 709 GCE students sitting the subject. The films and animation showcased were outstanding. Congratulations to all our Moving Image Arts students for realising their vision through creativity and hard work.”

CCEA’s Education Manager for Moving Image Arts, Ingrid Arthurs commented: “What a way to celebrate 10 years of the Moving Image Arts Showcase! Every year our students continue to raise the bar with the standard of film and animation they produce. Experts from across the film industry are increasingly impressed each year by the talent displayed by our young film makers. CCEA is delighted to work with its industry partners to make it possible to celebrate this unique subject in such a positive and high profile way. It gives our winning students genuine acknowledgement for the great films they have created.”

Bernard McCloskey, Head of Education at Northern Ireland Screen and chair of the judging panel commented: “Congratulations to all the students who have had their work screened at this years’ Moving Image Arts Showcase, you all have so much to be proud of. Northern Ireland Screen are privileged to have worked so closely with CCEA in the development of the Moving Image Arts qualification and to support the annual showcase. During the last decade we have watched a wonderful array of films and animation from GCSE, AS and A2 students, highlighting the sheer talent that exists within Northern Ireland. At NI Screen we want to continue to cultivate this immense talent and keep Northern Ireland as a prominent base for film making and animation. Events such as the MIA showcase is a stepping stone for many of these students to a future career in the ever-growing industry.