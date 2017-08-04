Young man dies in custody at Magilligan Prison

A 27-year-old prisoner has died in custody at Magilligan Prison.

The Northern Ireland Prison Service have confirmed the young man died in the County Derry on Friday morning, August 4.

His next of kin have been informed.

The Prison Service have said that in accordance with standard procedure, the PSNI, Coroner and Prisoner Ombudsman have launched investigations into the death.

Ronnie Armour, Head of the Northern Ireland Prison Service said: “I would like to extend my sympathy and that of the Northern Ireland Prison Service to the family of the prisoner.

“My thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”