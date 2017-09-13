Young man injured following assault outside Derry pub

A young man received a number of injuries following a recent assault outside a pub in Derry city centre, according to the PSNI, who are appealing for witnesses.

Police in Derry say they are investigating the assault, which reportedly occurred outside Granny Annie’s in Waterloo Street, Derry, at approximately 01.45 a.m. on Sunday, September 3, 2017.

In a statement posted via the PSNI’s local social media feed the police said: “As a result of this incident a 20 year old male received a number of injuries.”

Details of the reported assault, which occurred the weekend before last, were only released by the PSNI this week.

The PSNI stated: “If you witnessed this incident please call 101 and quote CCS 233 of 03/09/17.”

Alternatively witnesses who wish to provide information about the incident anonymously, can contact the Crimestoppers charity on 0800555111.