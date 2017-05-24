Young Oxford Bulls team get Mayoral reception

The Mayor of Derry & Strabane Hilary McClintock has welcomed the players, coaches, parents and friends of the Oxford Bulls Football Club to the Guildhall for a special reception this week.

The event was organise to celebrate the local team’s impressive launch into the local sporting arena.

The Mayor Alderman Hilary McClintock pictured presenting Oxford United President Noel Cramsey with a gift to mark the reception in the Guildhall for the Oxford Bulls Football team. Picture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com. 22.05.17

The Oxford Bulls became instant stars when Republic of Ireland winger James McClean got behind their campaign to play against local soccer teams.

Prior to this, the team had spent two years in training without a competitive match.

The club was established with the help of the Foyle Down’s Syndrome Trust, which provides a wide range of activities for young people and adults living with the condition.

James McClean picked up on their appeal on social media and immediately got in touch with manager Kevin Morrison to see how he could help.

A video of the team playing with the international soccer hero went viral on social media, and the team have now been overwhelmed with support from local clubs, playing their first competitive match with Sion Sonics at the end of April.

The Mayor said she was delighted that the Bulls could take time out of their now busy footballing schedule to meet up yesterday when she made a special presentation on behalf of the city.