‘Young people stone buses under cover of darkness’

Young people are using the cover of darkness to stone cars and buses in the North West of the city endangering public safety, according to a local councillor.

Sinn Féin representative Eric McGinley was speaking after a spate of anti-community activity in the Ringfort Road area of Hazelbank.

Colr. McGinley said: “I have been in contact with a number of agencies including the Housing Executive and Street Lighting to identify measures which may help to minimise the number of anti-community incidents which are taking place on the Ringfort Road.

“Young people are using the cover of darkness and the inadequate lighting in place to stone motorists travelling along the road and a number of vehicles, including buses, have been damaged. Indeed, it is only through good fortune that serious injury has been avoided. This issue has been raised on a number of occasions at neighbourhood safety meetings and the PSNI, Community Restorative Justice and local youth workers have been working to eradicate these incidents.”

Colr. McGinley has requested meetings with street lighting officials and the Housing Executive.