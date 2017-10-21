Young woman seriously assaulted by gang

A young woman's been treated in hospital after being assaulted by a gang of males in Derry this morning.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the serious assault in the Carnhill area.



Shortly before 5.25am police responded to a report of a disturbance in the area.

A female, aged in her 20s, sustained injuries to her head and face after she had been assaulted by a number of males in the area.

She has been taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries.



Detectives are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Carnhill early this morning and who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 297 21/10/2017.

Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.