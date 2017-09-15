Youths urged to be mindful of behaviour

Creggan Sinn Féin Councillor Kevin Campbell has appealed to young people socialising there to be mindful of the impact their behaviour is having on older residents in the area.

Colr. Campbell said he was approached by a number of residents around Kildrum Gardens and Rathlin Drive areas and conducted a door knock/ leaflet drop to identify the issues.

He said: “It seems that at times large groups of young people, some from outside the area, are socialising in and around parts of Kildrum Gardens and Rathlin Drive.

“Residents don’t necessarily mind that, but when noise levels rise or ‘muck bombs’ are thrown at people’s homes then that behaviour is totally unacceptable and has had a very negative impact upon residents, particularly older people.”

He added: “I visited the area on Friday night as a follow up with councils Community Safety Wardens and introduced the wardens to some residents, handed out letters with contact numbers for residents such as local councillors, Community Safety Wardens and CRJ.

I have also had discussions with the local Youth Services, who do great work in the Creggan area to assist in finding solutions to such problems.”

Colr. Campbell said broken lights are also being dealt with in the area, while Triax Neighbourhood Management Team have been asked to cut back overhanging hedges “in an effort to whittle down cover for identified hotspots”.

Councillor Campbell stated he intends to also raise this issue at the community safety partnership meeting this week where the statutory agencies such as the Housing Executive, Apex Housing Association, Wardens, PSNI and CRJ and other community based projects attend to make sure that everyone was aware of the extent of the problems.

He concluded that Sinn Féin will continue to be active to assist in resolving this situation and would appeal to parents to have a word with their children and to be mindful as to where they are at night.