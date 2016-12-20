Youths urged to stop roundabout vandalism

Young people have been urged to stop vandalising the area around traffic islands close to the Lone Moor Road.

Sinn Féin Councillor, Colly Kelly, has issued an appeal following a number of episodes in the area over recent weeks.

Councillor Kelly said: “I was contacted by a motorist who was angered that a group of young lads were attempting to damage signage on a traffic island at the junction of the Brandywell Road and Lonemoor Road.

“He said the young lads were laying across the plastic traffic signs trying to break them.

“When he shouted at them to stop they ran off down the Brandywell Road.

“They may not understand the serious of their actions.

“This section of road has seen a number of very serious accidents over recent years road signs and markings are very important in efforts to prevent accidents.

“So I am making appeal for a bit of common sense to be applied here and would appeal for this to stop.”

Earlier this month Infrastructure Minister Chris Hazzard announced the commencement of a £270,000 resurfacing scheme at Southway, to include improved traffic markings down on to Lone Moor Road. Sinn Fein Councillor Kevin Campbell said that the development was “great news for the hundreds of motorists and pedestrians that use Southway on a daily basis”.

The works programme followed complaints from residents about the state of the road from Creggan.