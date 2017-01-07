Zero tolerance for no shows

District Judge Barney McElholm has warned there’ll be zero tolerance in 2017 for tardy timekeepers turning up late for court in Bishop Street.

He issued the warning after several defendants failed to appear when called after Derry Magistrate’s Court court sat shortly after 10am on Wednesday.

“I’m fed up with people walking in here at whatever time they like,” said District Judge McElholm. “From next week on, anyone who is not here at 10am is getting an Arrest Warrant.”