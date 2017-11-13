Inishowen death not suspicious say Gardai

Gardaí in Inishowen are not treating the sudden death of a man in his 30s as suspicious.

Gardaí were called to an incident at a house in Carndonagh last week.

Emergency services treated the 37 year-old man at the scene but he died a short time later and his remains were taken to Letterkenny General Hospital.

A post-mortem was carried out on the body the man.

A preliminary report has been provided to Gardaí, details of which cannot be released for operational reasons.

Investigating Gardaí have however confirmed they are not treating the death as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.