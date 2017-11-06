VIDEO: 4X4 drivers raise €2,000 for Inishowen flood victims

Drivers with 4x4 vehicles gathered in Donegal last month to raise more than €2,000 for victims of the severe flooding visited upon the North West in August.

The off-roading event took place in the hills and bog-land near Ballyliffin.

One of the vehicles which took part in the event.

A grand total of 48 vehicles from all over Ireland took part in the event which was held on Sunday October 22.

All of the proceeds were donated to the Inishowen Flood Relief fund.

Many parts of Donegal, Derry and Tyrone were devastated when heavy rainfall resulted in severe flooding at the end of August.

The flood caused major damage to homes, roads and businesses.

The video was filmed by Cormac McGarrigle.

