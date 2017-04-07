Appeal to help trace Drumsurn relatives

A man hoping to find his Irish relatives is appealing to ‘Journal’ readers for help.

George Lamb is originally from Glasgow, but now lives in America.

The 81-year-old is retired and lives in Arlington in Texas

“I have two children and four grandchildren who all live in Texas,” George told the Journal.

“I am trying to trace George Lamb, who was born and lived in Drumsurn in Northern Ireland.

“He is the son of my uncle, Jimmy Lamb who was born in Glasgow, Scotland, approximately 1906.”

George says he has little knowledge about his ancestors.

“All I know is that Jeanie, my uncle’s wife, was a single mother with a son when she married my uncle.

“They then had a son, George Lamb, but I do not know the year of his birth,” he explained.

George said he has tried some of the genealogy web sites in America but, unfortunately, they haven’t turned up any information.

“I recently found my aunt’s daughters family here in the U.S.A and I would like to find my remaining relatives on my fathers side,” he said.

When asked what it would mean for him to find his family on his father’s side, he said: “It would mean a lot for my family to know all their relatives.”

Anyone with information that may help should email editorial@derryjournal.com