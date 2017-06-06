Election ‘intimidation’ in Limavady - claim SF

Sinn Fein claim the erection of paramilitary flags in Limavady is “a clear attempt at intimidation” ahead of Thursday’s poll.

The party’s Westminster candidate Dermot Nicholl said several of his election posters in the Ballyclose Street area were ripped down last Wednesday night.

Paramilitary flags in Limavady

The Causeway Coast & Glens Borough councillor said the posters were “replaced with loyalist paramilitary flags in the town centre, and at a primary school, which will be used as a polling station.”

“Election posters being stolen is nothing new, but to replace them with paramilitary flags is a sinister twist and a clear attempt at intimidation, especially given their proximity to a polling station,” said Colr. Nicholl.

Colr. Nicholl said less than a month ago a Sinn Fein election billboard, located outside the town, was set alight.

“There is a minority in the town who clearly do not accept the democratic process,” said Colr. Nicholl.

“Political leaders within unionism need to condemn this, and use their influence to stop these actions in the future.

“There are no ‘no-go areas’ in East Derry, and attacks on democracy and free speech should not be tolerated.”

Colr. Nicholl reported the matter to police and hopes “action is taken to remove these flags before election day.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “On Thursday 1st June, police received the report that a number of election posters erected in the Ballyclose Street area of Limavady had been removed. Enquiries into this are currently ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Limavady Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 690 of the 01/06/17.”