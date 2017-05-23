SDLP select Quigley to run in East Derry

SDLP councillor Stephanie Quigley has been selected to represent the party in the forthcoming Westminster Election.

Speaking after the selection meeting her election agent John Dallat said: “The issues are very clear in this election. We want to maximise the support of voters who are extremely concerned about the impact of Brexit on our lives, our economy and the free movement of goods, people and services between Northern Ireland and the Republic as well as the rest of the European Union.

“Stephanie has proven herself as a hard-working and conscientious councillor since being elected to the new Causeway Coast and Glens Council where she has given first-class representation to the electorate.

She has represented those dependent on social housing and has been a strong voice for those in need of government services. If elected she will focus on the need for job creation across a constituency where so many have been displaced both in the public and private sectors.

Stephanie knows the importance of tourism and will join the campaign to have the rate of VAT on hospitality reduced from 20 per cent to 9 per cent as is the case in the Republic. She will continue the SDLP campaign for better infrastructure both in roads and railways, internet and mobile communications.”

The SDLP candiate said she hopes to meet as many constituents as possible in the next few weeks.