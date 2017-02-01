Belfast Royal Academy have received a tough draw in their bid for a hat-trick of titles in the Ulster Bank Schools Cricket Cup.

Although they received a first round bye they will travel to either Foyle College or Regent House in the second round. Last year’s runners-up RBAI were also one of seven sides to receive a free passage to the second round and they will play either Limavady Grammar School or Belfast High School.

The first and second round draws are:

Friends School, Lisburn v Carrickfergus GS (winners at home to Grosvenor GS in second round)

Limavady GS v Belfast High School (away to RBAI)

Wallace High School v Antrim GS (home to Methodist College)

Royal School Dungannon v RBAI II (away to Campbell College)

Ballyclare High School v Bangor GS (home to Lurgan College)

Ballymena Academy v Enniskillen Royal GS (away to Sullivan Upper)

Foyle College v Regent House (home to Belfast Royal Academy)

First round winners of Royal School Armagh v Coleraine GS and Strabane Academy v Down High School will meet in the second round.

o First round ties will be played by April 28 with the second round by May 12.