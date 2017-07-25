CRICKET: Ballyspallen’s Graham Kennedy guides Ireland U19s to win over Denmark

Have your say

Graham Kennedy’s five-wicket haul helped Ireland beat Denmark by 85 runs in their second U19 World Cup Qualifying match in Jersey.

The Ballyspallen left-armer produced a superb spell of seam bowling, varying his pace with deft cutters as Denmark collapsed chasing an Irish total of 245.

Jonas Henriksen (52) and Sandjeev Thanikaithasan (41) shared a second wicket stand of 80 to leave their side in a strong position at 105 for 1.

However, skipper Harry Tector (2-31) removed both set batsman as the Irish fought back strongly as Denmark lost their last 8 wickets for 38 runs.

Kennedy won the player-of-the-match taking 5 for 17, with the other successful Irish bowlers being Max Neville (1-22), Josh Little (1-24) and Reece Kelly (1-24).

Earlier, the Irish once again showed their batting depth with eight players reaching double figures.

Opener Jamie Grassi top scored with 45 from 47 balls (5 fours, 1 six) sharing a second wicket stand of 53 with keeper Sam Murphy (38) who cleared the ropes twice.

Harry Tector made a steady 32, while the Irish finished strongly thanks primarily to an 8th wicket stand of 57 between Reece Kelly - who hit a run-a-ball 41 - and JJ Garth (21*).

For the Danes there were two wickets apiece for Sandjeev (2-36), Magnus Kristensen (2-49), and Oliver Hald (2-63).

Ireland are next in action on Thursday when they take on group leaders Scotland, who were convincing six wickets winners after dismissing the hosts for just 58.

U19 World Cup Qualifier,

At FB Fields, Ireland beat Denmark by 85 runs

Ireland 245-8 (50 overs; J Grassi 45, R Kelly 41, S Murphy 38, H Tector 32, JJ Garth 21*; Sandjeev 2-36, M Kristensen 2-49, O Hald 2-63)

Denmark 160 all out (40.2 overs; J Henriksen 52, Sandjeev Thanikaithasan 41; G Kennedy 5-17, H Tector 2-31)