CRICKET: Big weekend for Donemana

Donemana’s hopes of winning their sixth Bank of Ireland North West Senior Cup in a row is still alive, but only just.

The Holm men, like so many sides in the area, won after a bowl-out at Eglinton.

However it was a bad weekend for Brigade, who loss at home to Donemana in the league on Saturday, were knocked out of the cup by Ballyspallen, as Mark Averill was the only man on target in the bowl-out.

Bready, thanks to Craig Young hitting the wicket, seen off Bonds Glen also in a bowl-out, while Decker Curry was Ardmore’s hero as they defeated St Johnston 1-0 and Coleraine overcame Drummond 2-1.

Newbuildings hammered Glendermott by seven wickets, in one of the only two games that were actually played, at a rain soaked North West; while Fox Lodge completed the quarter-final line up, when they beat Killyclooney by six wickets after DLS.

Meanwhile on Saturday, Donemana showed with a comprehensive six wicket win at Beechgrove that they are determined to hold on to their crown.

Brigade batted first and scored 170 for 8 in their allotted 34 overs thanks to 47 from skipper Andy Britton and 33 from Johnny Thompson.

However an excellent 77 not out from William McClintock saw Ricky Lee Dougherty’s men home with seven overs to spare. Coleraine moved to the top of the table after a convincing eight wicket win at Eglinton.

There was a thriller at Bready, where the home side just got the better of Ardmore by seven runs in a high scoring game.

David Scanlon’s side scored 214 thanks mainly to 86 from David Rankin, the visitors looked set for victory when they were 191 for 6, however pace bowler Craig Young had other ideas as he ripped through the bottom order with figures of 5 for 49.

Fox Lodge gained their first success of the campaign at Drummond, the home side were shot out for just 105 thanks to 42 from Adam McDaid but the Foxies lost just two wickets reaching their target with Jason Milligan 43 not out.