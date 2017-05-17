CRICKET: Coleraine host four times Irish Senior Cup winners

North West kingpins Coleraine face four time winners Waringstown, in the Irish Senior Cup second round.

Waringstown, who have appeared in the final in the last two years, will be a tough ask for the Bannsiders for their encounter on Sunday June 11.

Donemana, fresh from their nail biting win over at Clontarf, have home advantage against The Hills in the next round.

NCU Premier League new boys Muckamore have been handed a daunting trip to holders Merrion in the second round of this year’s competition.

The Moylena side, who defeated Ardmore in the first round on Saturday, will make the trip to Dublin next month.

All other four Leinster sides are on the road, with Phoenix, winners in 1986 are at three times champions North Down, while YMCA take on CIYMS, conquerors of five times winners North County.

Balbriggan, who beat Drummond in their first tie in the competition on Saturday, are away at Lisburn.

Bready, beaten finalists in 1995, have home advantage over Pembroke.

The final tie is also an intriguing one with NCU league champions Instonians, the runners-up in 2011 hosting two times champions Brigade.

In the National Cup, winners in the past two seasons Rush have been handed a home tie against Killyclooney, who were runners-up in 2014.

Derriaghy, finalists in 2013 are home to Sion Mills, while also in the NCU region, Cregagh host Strabane.

The winners of the Bonds Glen v North Kildare replay face the long trip to County Kerry, while Burndennett are also on their travels away at Munster side Midleton.

Terenure host Limerick, Malahide entertain Downpatrick, while Newbuildings have home advantage over Knockharley.

The matches in both competitions will be played on Sunday June 11th, with the reserve date, if required, Sunday June 18.

IRISH SENIOR CUP DRAW

Lisburn v Balbriggan

CIYMS v YMCA

North Down v Phoenix

Donemana v The Hills

Coleraine v Waringstown

Bready v Pembroke

Instonians v Brigade

Merrion v Muckamore

IRISH NATIONAL CUP DRAW

Midleton v Burndennett

Newbuildings v Knockharley

Malahide v Downpatrick

Derriaghy v Sion Mills

County Kerry v Bonds Glen/North Kildare

Rush v Killyclooney

Cregagh v Strabane

Terenure v Limerick