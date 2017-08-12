CRICKET: Derriaghy and Strabane fail in bid to reach Irish National Cup final

Malahide and Terenure will meet in the final of the Irish National Cup on Sunday, September 3 at Bready.

2013 winners Malahide beat Derriaghy in a very one-sided affair after the NCU side were skittled for just 78 - James Newland taking four wickets and Danny O’Shea three. O’Shea (38*) and skipper Alan Reynolds (35*) then knocked off the modest target in just seven overs.

Terenure were always in control of their run chase against Strabane. Chasing 181, South African overseas player Givon Christian hit 82 as they won by six wickets - Jeremy Bray ensuring no late wobbles with an undefeated 24.

SCORE SUMMARIES

At The Village, Malahide beat Derriaghy by 10 wickets

Derriaghy 78 (J Newland 4-23, D O’Shea 3-14)

Malahide 81-0 (D O’Shea 38*, A Reynolds 35*)

At Terenure, Terenure beat Strabane by 6 wickets

Strabane 180-9 (40 overs; P Gillespie 45, K Singh 27, A Barr 21, K Pretorius 20; M Hussain 4-34)

Terenure 183-4 (37.5 overs; G Christian 82, C Morgan 47, J Bray 24*; K Pretorius 2-34)