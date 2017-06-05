CRICKET: Holders Donemana face Coleraine

Holders Donemana have been given a home draw against Coleraine in the quarter-finals of the Bank of Ireland NW Senior Cup.

The Holm side are aiming for a record-equaling sixth successive cup win and face the Bannsiders in a repeat of last season's final.

Ardmore, who won the competition for the only time in 1994 have home advantage over Fox Lodge, while there is an all Championship clash as Ballyspallen entertain Strabane.

The last tie is a local derby with the North-West's newest club Newbuildings hosting neighbours Bready, at their recently opened ground.

The ties will be played on Saturday June 17th.