DERRY CITY: City to play Euro ‘home’ games ‘at Anfield’?

DERRY CITY last night refused to comment on reports that Oriel Park is the preferred choice for hosting the club’s opening UEFA Europa League home game this summer.

With Brandywell Stadium unavailable due to redevelopment work, it was understood Sligo Showgrounds was the preferred choice for the club.

However, with the Bit O’Red understood to have asked in the region of E10,000 to E15,000 for the use of their ground, it now appears the home of the champions, Dundalk is likely to host the first qualifying match.

A club spokesperson simply replied ‘no comment’ when pressed on the claims, while Derry City boss, Kenny Shiels said he was unaware of where his side will be playing their European matches.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I heard we might be playing at Anfield but I’m not sure,” he said tongue-in-cheek. “That’s as much as I know, I don’t know anything about it.”

Meanwhile, Derry City has advised all seated season ticket holders to arrive early for tonight’s match against Finn Harps at Maginn Park.

“Could all seated season ticket holders please arrive early so that the seat they have chosen can be printed on to their season ticket,” read a club statement.

“This will be done at the entrance to the seated area and may cause some delays. All supporters are advised that this will be your allocated seated for the remaining home games at Maginn Park.”

