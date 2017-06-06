DERRY GAA: Derry face Munster men in qualifier

Derry have been drawn against Waterford in Round 1A of the All Ireland Football Qualifiers.

The encounter will take place in a Waterford venue on Saturday 17th June, most likely to be Fraher Field.

This is as good a draw Derry could have hoped for, but with Waterford losing to Cork by surprisingly just one point in round 1 of the Munster Championship, Derry fans will not be underestimating this Waterford side.

This will be the first Championship meeting of the two teams, but Derry have a 100 per cent league win against Waterford, beating them in 2003, 2004 and 2005.