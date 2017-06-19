DERRY GAA: Difficult Mayo tie for Derry

Derry will meet Mayo in the All Ireland Qualifying Series after the Oak Leafers were handed a difficult dra in Monday morning's Round 2A pairings.

Damian Barton's men were comfortable winners against Waterford in Dungarvan on Saturday but face a step up in class against Stephen Rochford's side who lost their their second Connacht semi-final in a row against Galway last week but will still go into the game as favourites.

The game, which will be played over the weekend of July 1st/2nd, will be only the second Championship meeting between the counties with the last coming in 2007 when Derry won by a margin of 2-13 to 1-6 thanks to goals from Collie Devlin and Enda Muldoon.

Elsewhere Donegal, kick the chance the rebuild their season after Sunday's mauling by Tyrone when they entertain a Longford side with a decent record in the Qualifiers

All Ireland SFC Qualifiers Round 2A

Meath v Sligo

Mayo v Derry

Laois v Clare

Donegal v Longford