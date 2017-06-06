DERRY GAA: Faughanvale maintain unbeaten league run

H&A Mechanical Services Division Two

Faughanvale 1-12, Craigbane 0-10

Jordan Curran got the decisive goal for the Vale.

Faughanvale maintained their unbeaten start to the season with another controlled performance when they hosted Craigbane in John McLaughlin Park last Friday.

The five point victory sets the 'Vale up perfectly for prepared for this weekend's crucial top of the table clash with Steelstown at Pairc Bhrid, a game which will go a long way to determining which team is promoted to senior football next season.

'Vale will go into the game brimming with confidence after another assured display and victory over the city side this Sunday would leave Newbridge as their only realistic challengers for top spot.

When Paddy O'Kane pointed his second score in the 10th minute, after equalising Craigbane's opening point, it was a lead Faughanvale would not relinquish for the remainder of the game.

A free from Kevin Martin and an opportunistic point from the lively Eunan Murray extended the lead to three, but two Lee Moore points in two minutes reduced the gap to the minimum.

Aaron Cassidy marked his return to the Vale's starting 15 with a well worked point, but Moore was again among the scorers as the Lilywhites hit back to reduced the lead. Further points from O'Kane, Murray and the powerful Michael McLaughlin left three between them at half time.

Kevin Martin extended the 'Vale lead in the 33rd minute, Moore getting Craigbane's first score of the second period five minutes later.

Stephen King and Eoin McElhinney added further points, with McElhinney replying as the visitors refused to lie down.

Kevin Martin added his final point on 54 minutes, but when Jordan Curran hit the net after a 60 yard run, the game was over as a contest, McElhinney and Gormley rounding off the scoring in what was a competitive encounter.

Next up for Faughanvale is that massive trip to Steelstown on Sunday evening while Craigbane travel to Drumsurn on the same date.

FAUGHANVALE: Darryl Moore, Brian Watson, Michael Sweeney, Gordon Fahey, Jordan Curran, Aaron Cassidy, Conor McGuinness, Ryan King, Michael McLaughlin, Stephen King, Eoin McElhinney, Patrick O'Kane, Kevin Martin, Shaun Cassidy, Eunan Murray.

SUBS: S Butcher (for Fahey), J Gray (for S Cassidy), C O'Hara (for P O'Kane), J Moore (for E McElhinney)