DERRY GAA: Kielt scoops player of Year award

Derry star Karen Kielt has been named Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Division 2 Player of the League Award for 2017 after the Oak Leafers recent run to the League final.

Derry may have been edged out by Cork in the decider but Kielt's performances were instrumental in leading her side on this impressive run. The Derry player was selected from a list of nominees that included Cork’s Sarah Buckley, Down’s Niamh Mallon, Siobhán Hurley of Kildare and Laois star Sarah-Anne Fitzgerald.

Meanwhile, Waterford’s Beth Carton scooped the Division 1 Player of the League Award at the inaugural Camogie Association Player of the League Awards which were presented by Camogie Association President Catherine Neary in Croke Park on Friday, May 19th.

Carton’s fine performances for na Déise caught the eye of her opposition managers to see her top the nominations list ahead of a strong field made up of Kilkenny trio Anne Dalton, Denise Gaule and Miriam Walsh as well as Limerick star Niamh Mulcahy.

Dublin’s Caragh Dawson was chosen as the winner for Division 3, capping a great start to 2017 for her in which her side also claimed the Division 3 title last month. She was selected for this award from a list of nominees that included Kerry’s Patrice Diggin and Shauna Fallon of Roscommon.

The awards, which were selected by opposition managers highlighted the outstanding performances of all of the nominees through the 2017 Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues.

The final award presented on the night was the Littlewoods Ireland Style of Play Award. Throughout each round of the camogie league Littlewoods Ireland have been selecting the best #StyleOfPlay moments. These winners were the players who displayed the most stylish piece of skill on the pitch, ranging from points, goals, saves and outstanding individual play. The overall Style of Play winner was selected via public vote on Littlewoods Ireland Facebook page.This year’s winner was Cork’s Amy O’Connor whose impressive solo wowed fans across Ireland and Ecommerce and Marketing Manager at Shop Direct (T/A Littlewoods Ireland) Rossa Butler was on site to present the award.

At the event, Rossa Butler spoke about the role Littlewoods Ireland had during the first year of their sponsorship of the Camogie League: “Littlewoods Ireland are extremely proud to be the first ever title sponsor of the national Camogie Leagues.

"The sponsorship of the National Camogie League enables us to build a relationship with local communities across Ireland while also allowing us to bring our style and innovation to the sponsorship. Throughout the league campaign we showcased the skill and style of players through our #StyleOfPlay campaign.

"We are delighted to announce the overall winner as Amy O’Connor for her outstanding piece of skill against Tipperary, as voted for by the public. In addition to this our live-streaming of the first ever inter-county camogie game is something we will continue to grow in the coming years in order to grow the viewership of camogie.”

Speaking at the event, Camogie Association President Catherine Neary said: "The inaugural Camogie Association Player of the Leagues Awards acknowledge the top performers from this year’s Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues.

All of the nominees here this evening have been highlighted for their outstanding performances by managers from opposing teams who they have faced this year. This recognition shows just how impressive they have been to garner the praise and recognition of their opponents.”