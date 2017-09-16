DERRY GAA: Minors name team for All Ireland final showdown with Kerry

Electric Ireland All Ireland Minor Football Championship Final
Derry have made one change to the team that lined out against Dublin in the semi-final as they go in search of a first All Ireland Minor Football Championship title for 15 years against Kerry in Croke Park on Sunday (1.15pm).
Damian McErlain has drafted in Ballinascreen's Martin Bradley at half forward in place of Odhran Quinn who drops to the bench for the county's first appearance in the minor decider since the 2007 defeat by Galway. The Oak Leafers have to go back to the 2002 victory over Meath for the last time the lifted the Tom Markham Cup, a Ruairi Convery goal securing the title for Chris Brown's team on that occasion.
With this weekend's game expected to be a close affair, the eventual destination of the title could be decided by the respective benches, an area where from which Derry have excelled throughout the Championship and again McErlain has plenty of options throughout a strong looking panel.
The Derry Minor team for Sunday's All-Ireland Final v Kerry (Throw-in at Croke Park at 1.15pm) is;
1-Oran Hartin-Limavady
2-Oran McGill-Glen
3-Conor McCluskey-Magherafelt
4-Sean McKeever-Dungiven
5-Simon McErlain-Magherafelt
6-Padraig McGrogan-Newbridge
7-Conleth McShane-Bellaghy
8-Oisin McWilliams-Swatragh
9-Dara Rafferty-Drumsurn
10-Paddy Quigg-Kilrea
11-Richie Mullan-Dungiven
12-Martin Bradley-Ballinascreen
13-Ben McCarron-Steelstown
14-Lorcan McWilliams-Swatragh
15-Mark McGrogan-Newbridge
Subs:
16-Odhran Lynch-Magherafelt
17-Callum Brown-Limavady
18-Declan Cassidy-Bellaghy
19-Jon Paul Devlin-Ballinascreen
20-Tiarnan McHugh-Drumsurn
21-Fergal Mortimer-Craigbane
22-Conor Quinn -Bellaghy
23-Odhran Quinn-Bellaghy
24-Matthew Smyth-Ballinderry
25-Alex Doherty-Glen
26-Damon Gallagher-Bellaghy
27-Peadar McLaughlin-Kilrea
28-Cormac Murphy-Magherafelt
29-Ryan Scullion-Ballinascreen
30-Lorcan Spier-Bellaghy
31-Tiarnan Walsh-Swatragh
Almost Done!
Registering with Derry Journal means you're ok with our terms and conditions.