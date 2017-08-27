DERRY GAA: Oak Leaf Minors defeat Dublin to make All Ireland final

Electric Ireland All Ireland Minor Championship Semi-final

Derry 0-17, Dublin 0-14

Lorcan McWilliams up against Peadar Cofaigh Byrne of Dublin during the Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final.

Derry will meet Kerry in the All Ireland Minor Championship final after a superb three point victory over Dublin in Croke Park on Sunday.

Damian McErlain's you Oak Leafers produced a brilliant final quarter to pull clear with full forward Lorcan McWilliams superb in a 'man of the match' display.

But he wasn't alone. All over the pitch, Derry players stood up with the full back line producing an unbelievable display of text book defending when the Dubs tried to retrieve a situation that go away from them in the final 10 minutes.

There had been nothing between them throughout an absorbing game but when Derry finally got their noses back in front at 0-14 to 0-12 they managed the remainder of the game, including seven minutes injury time, with the maturity of seasoned Croke Park performers.

"We knew no matter what happened today we were going to give it everything and thankfully we got the scores when we needed them," said 'Man of the Match' McWilliams.

"We have serious depth within this squad. even the boys who are not within the 24 are knocking hard on the door to get into the team and that showed today."

Despite Dublin danger-man Ross McGarry getting the scoreboard up and running, Derry made a confident start with a high pressing game that saw Dublin struggling at time to clear their own '45' at times.

A Patrick Quigg free cancelled out McGarry's opener with the same player then edging the Oak Leafers in front in an impressive first quarter that saw Quigg hit three with Mark McGrogan registering a superb long range score as Derry built a 0-4 to 0-2 lead.

The pressure was unsettling Dublin but they showed just how dangerous they could be each time they broke through that first waved of Derry resistance and had brought the game back to 0-5 to 0-4 thanks to a lovely score from James Doran which added to an earlier David Lacey free.

Steelstown's Ben McCarron extended the Derry advantage again but Doran responded with a rasping shot that just cleared Oran Hartn's cross-bar.

Two quick Dublin scores, the first a Lacey free, the second a McGarry point after a goal chance had been thwarted by Derry No. 1 Hartin, saw the Leinster men lead for the first time since the opening minute with the sides matching each other blow for blow.

Quigg levelled the game again but Dery were indebted to a brilliant point blank save from Harton who denied McGarry a certain goal following a superb solo run in from the right flank. It was a crucial stop and even with Lacey edging Dublin back in front, there was little between the teams at 0-8 to 0-7 at half-time.

Derry introduced young Limavady forward Callum Brown two minutes into the second half and within seconds a brilliant solo score from Lorcan McWilliams had Derry level. but Dublin responded through Sean Hawkshaw and the excellent Doran to briefly open a two point gap.

Briefly because Derry replied in style. Again Lorcan McWilliams was on target from a free before an outrageous score from his brother Oisin, from wide out on the left wing made it 0-10 to 0-10.

It was tit-for-tat scoring and no sooner were Derry level than that man Doran made it Dublin 0-11 to Derry 0-10 and they were two in front again when Lacey was again on target from another free.

But what Lacey could do at one end, McWilliams could match at the other as his free brought the deficit back to one with neither team able to manufacture any clear breathing space.

Richie Mullan brought the side level for a seventh time with a fantastic long range effort as the game ticked past the three quarter stage with the winner not more clear than it had been at throw-in.

It was Derry's turn to lead again when great work from Lorcan McWilliams brought him an easy free for 0-13 to 0-12, the first time McErlain's men had led since the 23rd minutes. Another foul on McWilliams then allowed McCarron to stretch the lead to two from another placed ball with seven minutes to play.

Doran and McCarron swapped points, the latter's from a free, to maintain Derry two point lead that was so nearly three when Fergal Mortimer's long range effort struck a post.

McWilliams put Derry ahead as SEVEN minutes of injury time were signalled but it didn't overly effect Derry as substitute Jon Paul Devlin opened up a four point lead that was quickly brought back to three by Doran.

It wasn't enough as Derry's tenacious defence battled for every ball, never allowing Dublin a hint of the goal that would have brought them a draw. Derry deserved it and are going to the All Ireland Minor final!

Derry: Oran Hartin; Oran McGill, Conor McCluskey, Sean McKeever; Simon McErlain, Padraig McGrogan, Conleth McShane; Oisin McWilliams (0-1), Dara Rafferty; Patrick Quigg (0-3, 3f), Richie Mullan (0-1), Odhran Quinn; Ben McCarron (0-3, 2f), Lorcan McWilliams (0-6, 5f), Mark McGrogan (0-1).

(Subs) Callum Brown for O Quinn, 32mins; Declan Cassidy for O Quigg, 35mins; Martin Bradley for S McErlain, 56mins; Jon Paul Devlin for B McCarron, 58mins; Tiarnana McHugh for O McWilliams, 64mins.

Dublin: David O'Hanlon; Darren Maher, Peader O Cofaigh Byrne; Liam Fltaman; Kieran Kennedy, Neil Matthews, Eoin O'Dea; Donal Ryan, Mark Tracey; Daniel Brennan, James Doran (0-6), Karl Lynch Bissett; Ross McGarry (0-2), Sean Hawkshaw (0-1), David Lacey (0-5, 4f).

(Subs) for Fionnan O'Sullivan for D Brennan, 40mins; Ciaran Archer for S Hawkshaw, 46mins; Gavin Nangle for P O Cofaigh Byrne, 50mins; Luke Doran for D Maher, 62mins; Niall O'Leary for K Kennedy, 65mins;

Referee: