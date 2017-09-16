DERRY GAA: Slaughtneil claim fifth title in a row after defeating Banagher

McGurk Architects Senior Hurling Championship Final

Slaughtneil 2-18, Banagher 0-14

Slaughtneil, as expected, made it five in a row Derry senior hurling titles after a 10-point win over Banagher at Celtic Park on Saturday.

Chasing a feat last accomplished by Dungiven in the 1970s, Slaughtneil raced to a 0-4 to no score early in the contest. Brendan Rogers was heavily involved in the scoring both with and without the frees. And if there’s any team you shouldn’t hand an early lead to it’s the Emmet’s.

But credit to underdogs Banagher they scrapped their way back into the game with Darragh Cartin deadly accurate from frees, and Darragh McCloskey, Mark Lynch and Shane Delaney all weighing in with crucial scores.

Just a point separated the two combatants at the break, with the holders 0-8 to 0-7 ahead.

But while St Mary’s battled gamely throughout the second half, Slaughtneil were always able to tap gently on the accelerator whenever they chose. Se McGuigan and Brian Cassidy’s goals confirmed the win and crown Slaughtneil champions again.

Slaughtneil scorers: B Rogers 0-7 (0-6f), Se McGuigan 1-1, B Cassidy 1-1, C O’Doherty 0-3 (0-1f), S Cassidy 0-2, Sh McGuigan 0-1, K McKaigue 0-1, M McGuigan 0-1, C McAllister 0-1

Banagher scorers: D Cartin 0-9f, D McCloskey 0-1, M Lynch 0-1, S Delaney 0-1, S McCullagh 0-1, S Farren 0-1f

SLAUGHTNEIL – O O’Doherty, K McKaigue, S Cassidy, B Og Corbett, M McGrath, S McGuigan, P McNeill, C McAllister, C McKaigue, G Bradley, S Cassidy, B Rodgers, S McGuigan, C McKenna, C O’Doherty. Subs: B Cassidy for S Cassidy (39), M McGuigan for C McKenna (29)

BANAGHER – D McDermott, G Farren, R McCloskey, S Murphy, C Lynch, B Og McGilligan, D McCloskey, M Lynch, S McCloskey, J O’Dwyer, S McCullagh, O Biggs, T McCloskey, O McCloskey, D Cartin. Subs: S Delaney for O Biggs (25), P McCloskey for C Lynch (44), S Farren for T McCloskey (51)

Referee – T Conway (Ballinascreen)