GAA: Derry duo named in Ireland squads for Hurling/Shinty internationals in Scotland

NA Magha's Alan Grant has been included in the Ireland squad who take on Scotland in the annual Hurling/Shinty international clash next Saturday in Bught Park, Inverness.

The Derry man will be among some of the biggest names in hurling who will backbone the squad that has been assembled by the GAA including Tipperary’s 2016 All-Ireland winning full-back, James Barry and forward stars Lee Chin (Wexford), John McGrath (Tipperary) and Conor Lehane (Cork).

The Ireland squad is jointly managed by Tipperary All-Ireland minor winning manager Willie Maher and Kilkenny’s Conor Phelan.

The 20-man panel draws players from 12 different counties and is captained by Westmeath’s Tommy Doyle, who was one of the Lake County’s star performers in Championship 2017.

The match will be preceded by an Under-21 international between the two countries and Banagher's Darragh Cartin is the sole representative from the Oak Leaf county.

The Under-21 side is managed by Willie Cleary and Gavin Keary and is captained by Limerick’s Sean Finn and includes Waterford senior stars Shane Bennett and Patrick Curran in its ranks.

Both matches next Saturday will be shown live by TG4. The Under-21 game throws in at 11.50am, with the senior match at 2pm.

Hurling/Shinty International Tour 2017 Senior Panel - Enda Rowland (Laois); James Barry (Tipperary); Chris Bonus (Kildare); Lee Chin (Wexford); Paul Coady (Carlow); Ben Conroy (Laois); Alan Cox (Westmeath); James Doyle (Carlow); Tommy Doyle (Capt) (Westmeath); Alan Grant (Derry); Damien Healy (Meath); Ross King (Laois); Conor Lehane (Cork); John McGrath (Tipperary); John McManus (Down); Mark Moloney (Kildare); Andy O'Brien (Wicklow); James O'Connor (Kerry); David Reidy (Kildare); Denis Stapleton (Kildare).

Hurling/Shinty International Tour 2017 U21 Panel - Stephen Murphy (Kerry); Shane Bennett (Waterford); Darragh Cartin (Derry); Shane Conway (Kerry); Patrick Curran (Waterford); Killian Doyle (Westmeath); Cathal Dunbar (Wexford); Aaron Dunphy (Laois); Sean Finn (Capt) (Limerick); Kevin McDonald (Carlow); Christy Moorehouse (Wicklow); Ryan Mullaney (Laois); Chris Nolan (Carlow); Tomás O'Connor (Kerry); Eoin O'Hehir (Kildare); Conor Shaw (Westmeath); Jack Sheridan (Kildare); Ger Walsh (Antrim); Sean Whelan (Carlow).