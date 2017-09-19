WATCH: All-Ireland champs Dublin let Derry fan lift Sam Maguire

Twelve year-old Anton Campbell's dream came true when All-Ireland champions Dublin invited him to lift the Sam Maguire trophy in Croke Park on Sunday.

Anton, who is from Magherafelt, was invited into the dressing room to lift the trophy by Dublin manager, Jim Gavin.

Young Anton, who has Down's syndrome, is cheered on by the entire Dublin team as he hoists the famous cup above his head in the Dublin dressing room.

Anton was at Croke Park to cheer on the Derry minors but sadly they lost out to Kerry.

Anton's father, Anthony Campbell, is a member of the Derry minors backroom team.

Dublin's victory over Mayo on Sunday was their third consecutive All-Ireland Championship title.