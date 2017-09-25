WATCH: Derry player gets engaged on pitch moments after All-Ireland final

A Derry player got engaged on the pitch at Croke Park moments after competing in an All-Ireland final.

Ciara McGurk, 26, said yes when boyfriend, Ryan McCloskey, popped the question.

McGurk, who plays for Derry city G.A.C. Steelstown Brian Ogs, scored a goal in Derry's junior All-Ireland final against Fermanagh.

Fermanagh equalised late on and the game will now be replayed on October 8.

Derry GAA tweeted: "She said yes! When you play in an All-Ireland final and get engaged after the game! Congratulations to Ciara McGurk and Ryan McCloskey."