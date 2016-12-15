Football rumour mill: Torino still want Celtic's Simunovic

Torino are poised to resurrect their interest in Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic.

A move for the Croatian international collapsed in the summer amid concerns over an injury. Torino had the player watched in the recent Champions League match against Manchester City and are considering a January move which Celtic are poised to reject. (Daily Mail)

Moving to Chelsea could cost Rangers starlet six years of his career

Rangers wonderkid Billy Gilmour could lose six years of his career if he quits Ibrox for Chelsea. The English giants are keen on the 15-year-old but Rangers manager Mark Warburton has warned it could take him years to make the breakthrough at Stamford Bridge. Warburton has urged Gilmour to stay with Rangers where there is a clear path into the first team. (Various)

Pat Fenlon takes charge of Gaelic football side

Former Hibs boss Pat Fenlon has quit football to become manager of a Gaelic football side in Ireland. Fenlon is to take charge of the Kilbride GAA team who play in Ireland’s Meath League. (Various)