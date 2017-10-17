Search

BLOG: World Cup 2018 Playoff Draw

Republic of Ireland players celebrate with Derry man and goalscorer, James McClean, after his goal fired the Boys In Green into the playoffs for the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia. (Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile)
Republic of Ireland players celebrate with Derry man and goalscorer, James McClean, after his goal fired the Boys In Green into the playoffs for the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia. (Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile)

The Republic of Ireland will play Denmark for a place in the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia.

The draw was made in Zurich on Tuesday afternoon.