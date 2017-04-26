Celtic fans tease Rangers’ James Tavernier over ‘guard of honour’ tweet

Celtic fans have teased Rangers right-back James Tavernier on social media about a tweet he sent last season regarding his side receiving a ‘guard of honour’.

The practice, which has become customary in recent years, sees opponents line up and applaud the champions on to the park in games following the clinching of the league title.

So far Partick Thistle, Kilmarnock and Ross County have all given the Parkhead club a guard of honour since they wrapped up the Premiership crown with a comprehensive 5-0 victory away to Hearts.

Rangers received the same treatment from most of their opponents last term, though the shoe could be on the other foot this weekend with Premiership champions Celtic coming to Ibrox.

Following the clinching of the 2015/16 Championship crown, fellow title rivals Hibs refused to partake in the tribute before their 3-2 win over the Ibrox club at Easter Road in April.

When Alloa Athletic, Rangers’ next opponents, decided to give them a guard of honour the following match, Tavernier tweeted his appreciation - along with a none-to-subtle dig at Hibs.

Brendan Rodgers takes his Celtic side to Ibrox this weekend. Pic: Press Eye

He wrote: “Great respect to @AlloaAthleticFC for the guard of honour today!! True sportsmanship unlike some.”

Fan @Harky83 tweeted: “I know how much u like a guard of honour, can’t wait to see yours at ibrox for the champions.”

While @Ryan224422997 said: “Hopefully you show the six-in-a-row champions the same respect on Saturday.”

It is not known yet whether Rangers will give Brendan Rodgers’ side a guard of honour this weekend.

However, recent history would suggest they may not, as Hibs refused to do the same for Edinburgh rivals Hearts after Robbie Neilson’s side won the 2014/15 Championship title at a canter.