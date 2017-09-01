Celtic had £8m deal agreed for Patrick Roberts - reports

Manchester City pulled the plug on an agreed £8million transfer of Patrick Roberts to Celtic, according to the Scottish Sun.

Brendan Rodgers thought he was bringing the fans’ favourite back to Parkhead on a permanent basis, only for Pep Guardiola to have a last-minute change of heart.

The Manchester City boss ultimately preferred to send the player back to Celtic on a season-long loan, thus protecting themselves in case Roberts proves himself to be a English Premier League standard talent.

Celtic still had to pay City a seven-figure loan fee, while only picking up a large chunk of Roberts’ weekly wage. Roberts was the fourth of five summer signings by the Ladbrokes Premiership champions.

Another loan, for PSG striker Odsonne Edouard, completed their business on transfer deadline day.

