Celtic on deadline day: Moussa Dembele and Kris Commons staying put

Moussa Dembele has made it known through his official Twitter account that he is not leaving Celtic in the January transfer window.

The striker posted a half-and-half image of himself pulling a similar pose to that of Leonardo DiCaprio in the Hollywood film The Wolf of Wall Street.

The picture of DiCaprio lends itself to a popular meme, which quotes a famous line from the film in which the star screams “I’m not f*****g leaving”. It’s an unusual, but brilliant, way for the striker to end speculation over his move to Chelsea.

Reports in France claim Celtic knocked back a £40million offer from Chelsea for Moussa Dembele - and that the striker didn’t want to leave Celtic Park.

Moussa Dembele made his way back to Glasgow having had his knee scan in London on Tuesday morning. Many supporters theorised that Dembele being in the English capital on deadline day at the same time Chelsea were linked with his signature was too much of a coincidence. Although, that’s exactly what the situation seems to be, as the player looks certain to remain at Celtic.

The Scotsman reports that the agent of Kris Commons has confirmed the midfielder will remain with Celtic until the end of the season. Hibs were linked with a second move for the veteran playmaker, who spent a month on loan at Easter Road after joining on an emergency loan. Meanwhile, Efe Ambrose could be set to stay at Celtic after his move to Blackburn Rovers hit a late snag.

Earlier in the day Celtic youngster Jamie McCart moved on loan to Inverness CT for the remainder of the season.

