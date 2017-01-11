Celtic rumour mill: Bitton can go, says Brendan Rodgers

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says he won’t stand in Nir Bitton’s way if the midfielder wants to leave the club.

The Israeli international has slipped down the pecking order due to the excellent form of Stuart Armstrong. And with Rodgers close to completing the £2.8 million signing of Kouassi Eboue from Krasnodar, Bitton’s chances will be limited further. However, Bitton recently signed a new contract at Celtic. (Various)

Celtic new boy Eboue wants to play in Spain or England

Kouassi Eboue has not yet completed his move to Celtic but the Ivory Coast teenager is already eyeing his next move. The player’s agent, Yves Amagbenon, has revealed that the midfielder wants to play in Spain or England. Amagbenon says Celtic is merely a staging post in his client’s career. (The Sun)