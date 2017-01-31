Celtic rumour mill: Chelsea make Dembele bid

Chelsea have launched an astonishing £34million bid for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele.

Reports emerged yesterday that the English Premier League leaders were considering an offer, with Celtic quick to slap a £40million price tag on the player. Chelsea have not met that valuation, but the whopping offer will be sure to test Celtic’s resolve before the window shuts later tonight. (SFR Sport/Daily Star)

• The Daily Record are reporting that Dembele will definitely remain at Celtic past the transfer window, stating Celtic will reject any bid made for the player, regardless of the fee offered. (Daily Record)

Hibs likely to miss out on Commons

Hibs likely to miss out on Commons Hibs’ hopes of signing Kris Commons until the end of the season have been dented after Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers revealed today he expects the midfielder to stay with the Hoops.

The 33-year-old enjoyed a 28-day spell on an emergency loan at Easter Road. Hibs boss Neil Lennon had admitted he’d like to bring the former Scotland internationalist back to Edinburgh to further boost his side’s title bid. (Evening News)

Gordon and Tierney to stay

Celtic will hold on to Craig Gordon and Kieran Tierney past the transfer window as boss Brendan Rodgers insists the pair are not for sale.

Gordon is wanted by Chelsea to feature as back-up to first-choice keeper Thibaut Courtois, while Sunderland were said to be tabling a £10million offer for Tierney. Despite Chelsea being ready to offer Gordon £50k a week, Celtic resolve to reject any bid and will offer Gordon an improved £25k-a-week contract to keep the veteran stopper happy. (Daily Record)