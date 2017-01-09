Celtic rumour Mill: Hoops keen on Liverpool defender Gomez | Chelsea want Kieran Tierney

Celtic could look to bring in Joe Gomez on loan and Chelsea credited with interest in Kieran Tierney

Hoops reignite Gomez interest

CELTIC could yet look to bring in versatile defender Joe Gomez on loan from Liverpool, with Brendan Rodgers still a fan of his former player.

Gomez, who can operate anywhere across the back four and played in yesterday’s 0-0 FA Cup draw with Plymouth Argyle, has just returned from serious injury but could look to a loan deal in order to get game time.

But Celtic face competition fron Bournemouth, who are looking to replace recalled Chelsea defender Nathan Ake. (Various)

Chelsea join race for Celtic's Tierney

CHELSEA have reportedly joined the race for Kieran Tierney, as interest in the highly-rated Celtic defender grows during the transfer window.

Tierney, 19, has already been linked with clubs including Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Liverpool and while the player has said he is ‘flattered’ by the interest, has claimed he wants to stay at Celtic. (Various)

Brown faces Scotland dilemma

CELTIC skipper Scott Brown is unsure whether he wants to carry on his Scotland career, after making a comeback against England. Brown is fearful that facing England at Hampden on June 10 could mean a shortened summer break, affecting his hopes of leading Celtic back into the Champions League. (Daily Record)

NEWS IN BRIEF

Jason Cummings says the return of John McGinn is ‘bigger’ than the impact on-loan Celtic midfielder Kris Commons has had at Easter Road

Rumoured Celtic target Lex Immers has joined Club Brugge, despite interest from Celtic and Stuttgart