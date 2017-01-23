Celtic rumour mill: Onyekura still on Rodgers' radar

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has not ruled out a fresh attempt to sign Nigerian striker Henry Onyekura.

The Hoops had a bid rejected for the striker however, with a week to go it is understood that the club are still considering an offer (The Scotsman)

Mark Hughes has stated that his side are desperate to keep winger Bojan Krkic at the club. It has been reported that Celtic are looking to make a record bid to swoop for the player who is reportedly unsettled at Stoke. According to various reports in the summer, Celtic had been keen on securing the services of the player, however no official offer has been made, with wage demands expected to be an issue for the Glasgow side. (Various)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has insisted that Dedryck Boyata has a future at Celtic after the defender returned to the side in their 3-0 win in the Scottish Cup. It was only the second appearance made for the Hoops under Rodgers for the centre back. (Sky Sports)