Celtic rumour mill:  Rodgers keen on African market

Brendan Rodgers believes Africa is an untapped market which can provide players for Celtic and Scottish football in general who have a desire to succeed.

Rodgers was speaking as his club were putting the finishing touches on a deal to sign Ivory Coast teenager Kouassi Eboue from Russian side Krasnodar. (Various)

Hoops boss wanted Eboue after ten seconds

Rodgers says he knew within ten seconds of watching Eboue that he had the talent to succeed. The Celtic manager says that when he saw him play he had the same feeling he had experienced while watching Raheem Sterling and Philippe Coutinho. (Various)

Scott Brown urged to keep on playing for Scotland

Kevin Thomson has urged Celtic captain Scott Brown to prolong his international career. Thomson believes national manager Gordon Strachan can persuade his former Hibs team-mate to keep on playing for Scotland. (The Scotsman)

Collymore reveals Celtic dream

Stan Collymore has admitted he tried to engineer a move to Celtic in the year 2000 - to keep playing under Martin O’Neill. Writing for the Mirror newspaper, Collymore revealed he joined Leicester because of O’Neill’s influence, and wanted to follow his former manager to Glasgow, where he also thought he could win titles.

But Collymore never did sign for Celtic, joining Bradford City on a free transfer before being sold to Real Oviedo. He retired at the relatively young age of 30, having never won a title. (Mirror)