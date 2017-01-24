Celtic rumour mill: Scott Brown urged to be selfish

Brendan Rodgers has urged Celtic captain Scott Brown to look after number one as he considers whether to continue to make himself available for Scotland selection.

Brown retired from international football at the start of this season. However, the 31-year-old midfielder agreed to return to Scotland manager Gordon Strachan’s squad for the World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley in November. Brown has since been agonising over whether that was a one-off reprise of his Scotland career or whether he will commit himself further. (The Scotsman)

Allan earns reprieve

Scott Allan has surprisingly forced his way back into contention at Rotherham United after it seemed his season-long loan was going to be cut short by the Yorkshire club. New boss Paul Warne had told the 25-year-old he had no future at the club and rumours swirled he was poised to return to Celtic. However, after impressing in training, Allan earned a place in the squad for Saturday’s trip to Newcastle, and he came off the bench with 15 minutes to go. (Yorkshire Post)

Foster to miss Celtic clash

St Johnstone will be without the services of ex-Rangers defender Richard Foster when they travel to Celtic Park tomorrow night. The 31-year-old is serving a one-game suspension, though Saints will welcome back Murray Davidson who missed Saturday’s win over Stenhousemuir through illness. (Evening Telegraph)