David Moyes quits as Sunderland boss

David Moyes has resigned as Sunderland manager following the club's relegation from the English Premier League.

Moyes informed Sunderland owner, Ellis Short, and chief executive, Martin Bain, of his decision to resign at a meeting in London on Monday.

“I pursued the services of David Moyes for a considerable period prior to his appointment last summer, which makes the announcement of his departure difficult for everyone concerned," Mr. Short told the club's website

“Having worked tirelessly throughout the campaign to avoid relegation from the Premier League, David has chosen to leave the club without compensation, which is testament to his character.

“In the days ahead we will take some time for reflection, and then focus on recruitment and pre-season as we prepare for our Championship campaign. We wish David well in the future," he said.