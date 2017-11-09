Denmark v Republic of Ireland: What time is kick-off? Which TV channel is it on?

The Republic of Ireland will be hoping to take one step closer towards reaching their first World Cup finals since 2002 when they take on Denmark on Saturday.

The fixture is the first leg of a European play-off and the team that emerges victorious over the two games will compete in next summer's showpiece tournament in Russia.

What time is kick-off?

The game will take place at 7.45pm (Irish time) in Copenhagen on Saturday November 11.

Which TV channels is it on?

RTE 2's live coverage is due to start at 7.35pm.

Sky Sports Football - 7p.m.

Sky Sports Main Event - 7.30pm.

Who is favourite to win?

Irish bookmakers, Paddy Power, believe Denmark (3/4) are favourites to win the match inside 90 minutes whilst Ireland are 5/1 and a draw is 9/4. (All odds accurate at the time of publication)

When is the second leg?

The Republic of Ireland will take on Denmark in the Aviva Stadium, Dublin on Tuesday November 14; kick-off 7.45pm (Irish time).

Teams:

Republic of Ireland squad (provisional)

Anything is possible when you have someone like Irish football legend Roy Keane in your corner.

Goalkeepers: Randolph (Middlesbrough), Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Elliot (Newcastle), Doyle (Bradford).

Defenders: Christie (Middlesbrough), Doherty (Wolves), McShane (Reading), Duffy (Brighton), Clark (Newcastle), O'Shea (Sunderland), K Long (Burnley), Ward (Burnley).

Midfielders: McGeady (Sunderland), Whelan (Aston Villa), Hourihane (Aston Villa), Arter (Bournemouth), Brady (Burnley), Hendrick (Burnley), O'Kane (Leeds), Meyler (Hull), Hoolahan (Norwich), O'Dowda (Bristol City), McClean (West Brom).

Forwards: Long (Southampton), Murphy (Nottingham Forest), Hogan (Aston Villa), O'Brien (Millwall).

Denmark squad (provisional)

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester), Frederik Rønnow (Brondby), Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield)

Derry man Shane Duffy (pictured) should feature against the Danes on Saturday.

Defenders: Andreas Bjelland (Brentford), Andreas Christensen (Chelsea), Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford), Jannik Vestergaard (Borussia Monchengladbach), Jens Stryger Larsen (Udinese), Mathias Jørgensen (Huddersfield), Peter Ankersen (Copenhagen), Simon Kjær (Sevilla)

Midfielders: Lukas Lerager (Bordeaux), Lasse Schone (Ajax), Christian Eriksen (Tottenham), Mike Jensen (Rosenborg), Pione Sisto (Celta Vigo), Thomas Delaney (Werder Bremen), William Kvist (Copenhagen)

Forwards: Andreas Cornelius (Atalanta), Nicklas Bendtner (Rosenborg), Nicolai Jorgensen (Feyenoord), Viktor Fischer (Mainz), Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig)