DERRY CITY: Bray boss admits he would gladly have taken a point

BRAY BOSS Harry Kenny admitted he would have gladly left Maginn Park with a point on Friday night and was urging his players to ‘run down the clock’ before their last-gasp winner.

With Derry in the ascendancy and looking the likeliest to snatch a winner at the death, it was Bray who struck from a corner-kick in the final minute of stoppage time.

From a dubious free-kick the Seagulls won a corner-kick and Kenny insisted he was willing his players to play it short and waste time to ensure they got out of Buncrana with a share of the spoils.

And so he was ‘delighted’ when Darragh Noone’s corner was headed into the net by Tim Clancy to get his side back on the winning trail.

“It was a great game there was everything in it, penalties, very good goals, good defending, awful defending the whole lot there tonight it was a great occasion,” said Kenny.

“I was nearly saying keep it in the corner let’s get out of here with a point. We were thinking, let’s take a short one and run down the clock a little bit but it was a great header from Tim. So it was great, I’m delighted.”

With Derry’s ‘classy’ tributes to the late Ryan McBride Kenny felt it was important to be ‘respectful’ but when the whistle went it was all about getting the three points.

“The team talk was about being respectful to what was going on and Derry were very classy with the way they operated before the game. But I said to my lads we’re coming up and there’s three points up for grabs and thankfully we got them.”